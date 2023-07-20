Inspection drama: Congress leaders lash out at Kishan Reddy

This 'inspection' was uncalled for at a time when Manipur was burning, said Mulugu MLA Seethakka

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:19 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: Mulugu MLA Seethakka lashed out at Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy for staging a protest on being stopped by police while he was going to inspect double bedroom houses at Batasingaram. This ‘inspection’ was uncalled for at a time when Manipur was burning, she said.

Alleging that the BRS and BJP were hand in glove, the Mulugu MLA said Kishan Reddy, who was also Minister for Development of North Eastern region, was enacting dramas in the city. While Manipur was hit with protests and atrocities, Kishan Reddy was staging protests in Hyderabad. All this was being done to cover up his silence and to divert people’s attention from Manipur, she said.

Former MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy said the police had never stopped Congress leaders from inspecting double bedroom houses at Batasingaram. The Union Tourism Minister was enacting dramas to hit headlines in the newspapers, he said.

