Dharani has brought new problems: Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy on Monday alleged that the Dharani portal has exacerbated old problems and created a pandora box of new problems

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BJP State chief G Kishan Reddy on Monday alleged that the Dharani portal has exacerbated old problems and created a pandora box of new problems.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Kishan Reddy said the State government should accept that there were issues which need to be addressed in Dharani. “it is the responsibility of the government to acknowledge and rectify the issues at hand,” he said.

“It is high time that the government realised its mistakes and took up corrective measures,”he said, adding that the Centre was providing hassle free property certificates and title deeds to the poor through the SVAMITVA scheme.