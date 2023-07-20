BRS leaders dismiss Kishan Reddy’s protest as diversionary tactic

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the demonstration by Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders on the road over the allotment of the 2BHK houses constructed by the government was uncalled for

Hyderabad: Dismissing the protests staged by the BJP state unit leaders over the allotment of the double bedroom houses being constructed by the government as diversionary tactics, the Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the demonstration on the road was uncalled for.

Talking to media persons on Thursday, he wondered as to what had made G Kishan Reddy, union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region, who had free access to double bedroom houses constructed by the state government for any sort of stock taking, to indulge in such protests.

For the first time in history the government had taken up construction of houses bearing the entire cost providing all amenities. Some 2.65 lakh houses were being constructed all over the state and about one lakh of them in the limits of the GHMC.

Moves are afoot for completing the houses in construction and to make allotment of the houses which were already completed. Double bed room houses were already constructed at Sanathnagar, Musheerabad, Jubilee Hills, Khairatabad and other localities.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had inaugurated 5,700 houses constructed at Kollur recently. He recalled that the State BJP chief had gone on record appreciating the State government on the implementation of the housing programme. His utterances against the programme were uncalled for, he said adding that the BJP leaders should mend their ways and refrain from indulging in cheap tactics that would not be justified by the people.

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan also took strong exception to the theatrics of the BJP state leaders. When Manipur was rocked by arson, rapes and violence, he said the BJP leaders were resorting to street protests to distract the public attention of Manipur that was on the boil.