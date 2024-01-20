Kishan Reddy to inaugurate skill development centre at Nallakunta

He would also inaugurate a newly constructed two advanced blocks in the Salar Jung Museum.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 06:52 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy will inaugurate a state-of-the-art skill development center at the Advanced Training Institute (ATI), Nallakunta to provide skill training to women on Sunday. He would also inaugurate a newly constructed two advanced blocks in the Salar Jung Museum.

The newly built centre would provide Instructor Training, Fashion Designing, Fashion Technology, Cosmetology, Architectural Draughtsman, Information Technology, Internet of Things (IOT-Smart Agriculture) which are in demand in the market.

The two new blocks in the Salar Jung Museum would house lamps, chandeliers, European bronze, European marble related paintings, artworks, Bidriware and Indian stone sculpture.