School girl dies after lorry hits two-wheeler in Hyderabad

The girl, who was going to school along with her father, fell down from the vehicle and died of injuries.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 January 2024, 02:45 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A student pursuing third standard died after a lorry hit the two wheeler on Saturday. The girl, who was going to school along with her father, fell down from the vehicle and died of injuries, after the lorry hit the two-wheeler at Nallakunta. Her father sustained injuries and shifted to hospital. A case is registered and investigation going on. More details awaited.