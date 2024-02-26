Annamayya Sankeerthana Madhuryam: Enthralling devotional music programme

The blissful celebration in sacred Magha Masam which is auspicious for Lord Suryanarayana and Mahavishnu, featured divine melodies of Annamayya's sankeerthanas captivating the hearts of devotees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 05:12 PM

Hyderabad: Annamayya Parivaramu in association with Sri Sringeri Sankarmuth Temple, Nallakunta, hosted a special divine devotional music program ‘Annamayya Sankeerthana Madhuryam’ at Sankarmuth Temple premises in Nallakunta. The blissful celebration in sacred Magha Masam which is auspicious for Lord Suryanarayana and Mahavishnu, featured divine melodies of Annamayya’s sankeerthanas captivating the hearts of devotees.

‘Annamayya Sankeerthana Chudamani’ N. C. Sridevi (Tirupati) with her exemplary melodic voice and Snehankitha, an upcoming artist, delivered a mesmerizing performance, bringing to life enchanting sankeerthanas with ‘navarasas’, leaving the audience immersed in divine energy.

Sridevi began the evening’s programme with rendition of invocation songs ‘Nivalimchedam’ (Rag Hamsadhwani), ‘Sankara Pujithe’ (Saramathi), ‘Bho Shambho’ (Revathi) inviting presiding deities in Sankarmurh temple, Ganesha, Sarada Devi and Shiva. Later, Smt. Sridevi sang popular Annamayya sankeerthanas Srimannarayana (Rag Bhowli), Deva Namo Deva (Hamswadhwani), Bhaktikoladi Vade Paramatudu (Malayamarutam), Emani Pogadavachhu (Hindola), Srirangapathi (Abhogi), Ittivani Nannu (Sumanesaranjani), Komma Nee Chakkadanamu (Kapi), Musina Mutyalakele (Mohana), Emani Pogadudame (Abheri), Ramudeetadu Lokabhi Ramudeetadu (Harikambhoji), Trivikramamurthi Yaina Eetadu Devuni Vale Nunnadu (Madhyamavathi), Vennamudda Krishnudu (Desakshi), Idivo Suudulu (Mohana), Sandekada Puttinatti Chayala Panta (Pantuvarali) and Chudaramma Satulala (Madhyamavati). Smt. Snehankitha, an upcoming artist, sang Keerthanas Antayu Neeve Hari Pundarikaksha (Hindola), Indariki Abhayammu Litchucheyi (Misra Harikambhoji) and Telisithe Mokshamu (Revati) etc.

Notable sankeerthanas Deva Namo Deva, Komma Nee Chakkadanamu, Telisithe Mokshamu, Venna Mudda Krishnudu, Sandekada Puttinatti, Chudaramma Satulala rendered are highlights of the day besides others.

Instrumental support by artists from Annamacharya Project,Tirupathi Sarvashri N. Balaji (on keyboard), P. Pandurangarao (on Tabla), and P. Suresh (on Rhythms) added a melliflous touch to the devotional ambience enthralling audience.

The programme ended with rendition of Ksheerabdhi Kanyakaku (Madhyamathi) offering ‘mangala harathi’ to the deities.

Sarvashri Yanamandra Venkata Krishnaiah (Parivaramu founder) along with other members KV Subrahmanyam, Y. Purandar, K. Sreelakshmi and K. Krishnarao, Brach Head, Sri Sringeri Sankaramuth, besides notable Musicologist, Vaggeyakara Vidwanmani Nallan Chakravarthy Murthy and Senior Journaist G. Valliswar participated in the programme. The organizers felicitated the artistes grandly.

The program ended with the vote of thanks by YV Krishnaiah, Founder, Annamayya Parivaramu.

Annamayya Parivaramu which was founded in the year 2004 by Yanamandra Venkata Krishnaiah and other fellow colleagues, who are not only ardent devotees of Lord Venkateswara but also IT professionals (CMCites). Since then Parivaramu has been promoting Annamayya Sankeerthanas every now and then.

From 2014, they are also conducting Jayanthi, Vardhanti celebrations of ‘Harikadha Pitamaha’ Adhibhatla Narayanadas not only in Hyderabad but also in Vijayawada, where Das’s idol has been installed in the year 1951 by his Prime Disciple ‘Harikadha Kesari’ Neti Lakshminarayana Bhagavatar, who happens to be maternal grandfather of Krishnaiah.