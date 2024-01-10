A taste of home in every corner of Hyderabad

Street-side eateries across Hyderabad offer hygienic, affordable and satisfying meals

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 10 January 2024, 10:19 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Street-side eateries, adorned with small tents and chairs, offering budget-friendly home-cooked, quality meals, have now become a familiar sight in Hyderabad. Found on streets in different parts of the city, these makeshift stalls serve not only as a source of satisfying meals for customers but also as economic lifelines for those who have set up these micro businesses.

Usually operating between 12.30 pm and 4 pm, these tents draw a large and varied crowd — from students and families to vehicle drivers and office-goers.

The burgeoning trend has firmly established itself in prominent areas such as Gachibowli, the lane facing GVK Mall, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Nallakunta and various other spots dotted with offices and educational institutions.

Suriya who runs such a food stall at Banjara Hills previously worked as an agent for a finance company and would often have lunch outside. “However, during the lockdown, finding a safe place to eat became challenging. That’s when the idea of starting a venture that offers quality and hygienic food struck me,” he says.Initially, the business faced a slow start as people took time to build trust. “Now, we serve 70 to 100 people on a daily basis,” he added.

Providing a variety of choices in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian categories, the meals are reasonably priced, ranging from Rs 60 to Rs 80 for vegetarian options and, slightly higher, between Rs 80 and Rs 100, for non-vegetarian choices. One of the key factors contributing to the success of these vendors is the freshness and homeliness of the food.

Vijaya Lakshmi, a homemaker who ventured into setting up a stall during the lockdown, shares, “My husband and children join me in preparing meals for around 100 people. Despite commencing this business during the lockdown, it is truly fulfilling to provide quality food to such a large number of people.”

Local residents have not only embraced these vendors for their scrumptious offerings but also commend them for their commitment to maintaining high hygiene standards. And of course, for ensuring the meal cost is pocket-friendly.