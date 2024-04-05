Hyderabad: Welfare school student, degree student end life in separate incidents

The 14-year-old was visibly upset for the past one week and hanged from the ceiling fan in his room, in the absence of his roommate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 09:01 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A ninth grade student of a welfare residential school died by suicide at Nadergul in Adibatla on Thursday.

He is suspected to have been upset over the ill health of his father and ended his life, police said.

The 14-year-old was visibly upset for the past one week and hanged from the ceiling fan in his room, in the absence of his roommate. No suicide note was found.

The Adibatla police are investigating.

In a separate incident, a degree student died by suicide by hanging in his house at Nallakunta. Family problems are suspected to be the reason.