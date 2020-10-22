Kishan Reddy visits rain-hit areas in Secunderabad

He visited Manikeshwar Nagar, Alugadda Bavi in Secunderabad Assembly constituency limits, Ankamma Basti, Shyamalakunta and nearby areas in Sanathnagar Assembly constituency

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy visited different rain affected areas in Secunderabad on Thursday and assured all help and support to the residents, besides relief measures.

He visited Manikeshwar Nagar, Alugadda Bavi in Secunderabad Assembly constituency limits, Ankamma Basti, Shyamalakunta and nearby areas in Sanathnagar Assembly constituency. He also visited flood-hit areas in Nampally, Amberpet of Secunderabad Parliamentary constituencies and assured that all help will be extended to the residents.

He said that strict measures should be taken to prevent encroachments of rivers, lakes and ponds areas in Hyderabad. “If necessary, the State Government should convene a meeting with all political parties and experts and take tough decisions,” said Reddy.

In a separate video message, Reddy appealed residents to have safe celebration of Dasara Navratri.

“It is important to for all of us to be mindful of the existing Covid norms and safety protocols. The Annual Bathukamma festivities celebrated in Amberpet is an event that I look forward to every year,” said Reddy.

