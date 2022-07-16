‘KITS Warangal alumni always ready to help the institution’

Published: 16 July 22

KITS alumni meet held on Saturday

Warangal: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science Warangal Alumni Association, (KITSWAA) president Sridhar Nagulavancha said that association members were always ready to extend our support to the current batch students through conduct of seminars, workshops, industrial visits for internships, procuring the latest equipment in the laboratories and especially organising training programmes for the benefit of UG and PG students.

The association organised the “Alumni meet and silver jubilee batch (1996) reunion” on Saturday on the campus here. Addressing the gathering, Sridhar said, “During these 43 years more than 20,000 students had enrolled their names in the association online. If the students are trained in core as well as latest technological systems then they will be successful in their career.”

The association Hyderabad chapter president C Sridhar Reddy advised students to always focus on maintaining integrity and interpersonal relationships to grow in careers. KITS chairman V Lakshmikantha Rao and others were present.