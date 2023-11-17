KITS Warangal hosts awareness session on entrepreneurship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hanamkonda: To promote entrepreneurship among budding engineers, an awareness session on “Enlightening the Entrepreneurial Spirit: Fostering Innovation” was held at the KITS Warangal campus here on Friday.

The session was addressed by the Assistant Director of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), KC Choudhary, who urged young engineers to aspire to be job creators rather than job seekers.

Choudhary emphasized the importance of innovation in the entrepreneurial journey. He explained that innovation is the process of introducing something new, either a product, service, or technology, that has commercial value. The session also provided insights into the startup ecosystem in Telangana.

Choudhary highlighted the state’s world-class incubation centres like T-Hub and T-Works, and its position as number one in the performance category of startup support. He encouraged students to cultivate an innovative mindset and develop prototype ideas.