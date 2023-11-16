KITS Warangal hosts book exhibition marking 56th library week

Showcasing a collection of 1,000 new titles alongside access to 9,000 digital journals in the digital library, the Book Exhibition aimed to offer a comprehensive spectrum of literary resources during the Library Week.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

KITSW hosts book exhibition marking 56th library week

Hanamkonda: To commemorate the 56th National Library Week, the Central Library at Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal (KITSW), organised a book exhibition on Thursday. The institute’s week-long celebration commenced on November 14.

Showcasing a collection of 1,000 new titles alongside access to 9,000 digital journals in the digital library, the Book Exhibition aimed to offer a comprehensive spectrum of literary resources during the Library Week.

Addressing the gathering, Prof M Anjaiah from Kakatiya University (KU) emphasised the pivotal role of libraries as essential hubs fostering knowledge, personal development, and student engagement. He underscored how libraries open gateways to a plethora of resources, fostering a love for reading and lifelong learning opportunities. Distinguished publishers such as Willy, Pearson, Springer, Elsevier, BS, PHI, and Himalaya presented their latest editions encompassing advanced technological and scientific domains.

During the event, Incharge Principal & Dean of Academic Affairs Prof. K. Venumadhav encouraged students to utilise the Central Library’s facilities effectively, emphasizing that spending more time within its walls would enhance their knowledge of advanced technological developments.

The program witnessed the presence of distinguished personalities such as Prof. M. Srilatha, Chairwoman of the Library Advisory Committee; Dr. K. Indrasena Reddy, the Librarian; Prof. P. Ramesh Reddy, Administrative Officer; Dr. D. Prabhakara Chary, Head of the Department of Physical Sciences, library staff, students, and non-teaching staff.