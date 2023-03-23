KITS-Warangal organises ‘Industry Connect Lecture Series’ on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Warangal: The Department of Mechanical Engineering, Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science Warangal, organised ‘Industry Connect Lecture Series’ by three experts on aspects of heating ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC&R) on Thursday, said Principal K Ashoka Reddy.

While A Praveen, Senior Manager at ALP Aeroflex, India Pvt. Ltd, spoke on the ‘importance of insulation in HVAC&R, Praveen shared his valuable insights on the significance of insulation in HVAC&R and its impact on energy efficiency.

Another speaker, Jaleel, Director of JAPS, Pvt. Ltd, gave a case study on HVAC in Hospitals. He presented an interesting case study that highlighted the challenges faced while implementing HVAC systems in hospitals and the solutions adopted to overcome them. Meanwhile, Madhu Krishna Kuchana, CEO & Founder of Lamine Technologies and Solutions. Pvt. Ltd., has given a lecture on ‘enhanced employability’. He shared his expertise on the latest trends, technologies, and innovations in the HVAC industry.

“The main objective of the programme is to bridge the gap between the industry and academic institute. Our institute is encouraging students to undergo industry internships,” Prof Ashoka Reddy said.