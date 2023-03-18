Saturday, Mar 18, 2023
Curtains Down For Cultural Fest Sanskrti23 At Kits Warangal

Curtains down for cultural fest "Sanskrti'23" at KITS-Warangal

The performance by DJ Danika and a fashion show by KITS-Warangal students have enthralled the audience

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:09 PM, Sat - 18 March 23
Curtains down for cultural fest “Sanskrti’23” at KITS-Warangal

Warangal: With the night show conducted at the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITS) on Saturday where popular singer Hema Chandra performed, curtains came down for the two-day national level cultural carnival “Sanskriti ’23”.

The performance by DJ Danika and a fashion show by KITSW students have enthralled the audience. Students from different colleges also showcased their talents in dance, drama, music and folk songs.

Fashion show by KITSW students

Music, Dance and Fine Arts (MDF) Club, Student Activity Centre (SAC) jointly organised the programme. Telugu music director, Lyricist and Folk singer Shyam Kasarla inaugurated the programme on Friday. KITSW chairman Capt V Lakshmiknatha Rao, Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy and other staff were present during the programme.

