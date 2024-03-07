Klentner, Stefankis star in USA-1’s win over Spain at International Arena Polo Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 11:16 PM

Hyderabad: Jake Klentner and Sloan Stefankis’ seven and five goals respective propelled USA-1 to a 13-9 win over Spain in the ongoing International Arena Polo Championship at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) in Aziznagar, Moinabad on Thursday.

The victorious team seized command of the match, dominating the first and second chukkers with an impressive scoreline of 4-1 and 7-1, respectively. Despite the Spaniards’ determined efforts in the third and final chukker, where they posted a 7-2 score in their favour, it proved too little too late. Ultimately, USA-1 emerged triumphant with a final score of 13-9.

Results: USA-1 13 (Jake Klentner 7, Sloan Stefankis 5, Megan Flynn 1) bt Spain 9 (Mateo Alvarez Uribe 4, Pancho Acosta 5).