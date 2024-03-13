Wednesday, Mar 13, 2024
Telangana student dies in Florida jet ski accident

Local 10 news reported the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at Fury Playground near Wisteria Island. The other jet ski involved was operated by a 14-year-old boy who thankfully escaped unharmed.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 13 March 2024, 11:33 AM
Hyderabad: Venkataramana Pittala, a 27-year-old Telangana native studying for his Masters at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), tragically lost his life in a jet ski accident in Florida, USA, on March 9, 2024.

Venkataramana, hailing from Kazipet, was slated to graduate in May 2024. Authorities highlighted that 14 is the minimum age for operating a personal watercraft in Florida, as per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

