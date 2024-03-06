Stefankis leads USA-1 to 10-6 win over India-1 at International Arena Polo Championship

The first chukker sawboth sides tied at the scoreline of 3-3 but the tide shifted in the secondchukker, with the USA seizing control and securing a 6-4 lead. The momentum continued in their favour, culminating in a decisive 10-6 victory at the end of the third chukker
Hyderabad: Sloan Stefankis with seven goals helped USA-1 to 10-6 win over India-1 in the ongoing International Arena Polo Championship at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) in Aziznagar, Moinabad on Wednesday.
For India-1, Yennepally Anand slammed four goals and Mohd Arsalan Khan and R Chaitania Kumar added a goal each. The first chukker sawboth sides tied at the scoreline of 3-3 but the tide shifted in the secondchukker, with the USA seizing control and securing a 6-4 lead. The momentum continued in their favour, culminating in a decisive 10-6 victory at the end of the third chukker.
Results: USA-1 10 (Sloan Stefankis 7, Mega Flynn 1, Jake Klentner 2) bt India-1 6 (Yennepally Anand 4, Mohd Arsalan Khan 1, R Chaitania Kumar1).