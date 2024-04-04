American cyclist James Stevenson on a journey to explore India reaches Yellandu

American cyclist James Stevenson with a scribe Shaik Saleem at Yellandu in Kothagudem district.

Yellandu (Kothagudem): An American cyclist James Stevenson has embarked on bicycle journey exploring India as well as to promote cycling, 73-year-old Stevenson maintains perfect fitness and is truly an inspiration to youngsters, who wish to take up cycling as a serious hobby or sport. He stopped by for a while at Yellandu in the district on Thursday as part of his journey to Kolkata from Goa.

He interacted with the local scribes and said he left Goa nine days ago. He informed them that he would stay at Bhadrachalam in the night and resume the journey the next day. Hailing from Wisconsin, USA the cyclist moved to Goa a decade ago. As he revealed, music brought Stevenson to India and initially stayed in Mumbai in the 90s to learn Hindustani classical music. As he loved Indian culture stayed here and moved to Goa later. “Cycling is the best way to travel around and see the country”, he said, speaking in Hindi with an English accent.

Being able to read and speak Hindi, the cyclist reads the signboards himself to find directions during his journeys in the country. He feels that one could get a chance to explore the countryside by bicycle; travelling in cars would not give such an opportunity and also cause pollution.

Explaining why he is going to Bhadrachalam town Stevenson said the town is on his itinerary to reach Kolkata. He said he would cover a distance of 100 kilometres in a day when he takes up long distance journeys.

“Cycling has its own magic and gives happiness. It is also a good sport” he added. A scribe and YouTuber, Shaik Saleem is among those who interacted with Stevenson during his brief halt at Yellandu. The scribe and locals expressed surprise at Stevenson’s love for cycling and zeal to explore India despite his advanced age.