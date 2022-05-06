KLH Global Business School launched

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Hyderabad: KL Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad, on Friday launched KLH Global Business School, a B-School dedicated to internationally normative business courses.

The contemporary business school focuses on nurturing entrepreneurial and vision-driven students, from its undergraduate and postgraduate courses, according to a press release.

A spectrum of promising concentrations such as Global MBA, Executive MBA, PG programmes, Management Development programmes, Leadership Development programmes and custom programmes would be offered at the KLH GBS, it said.

The courses were tailor-made to cultivate students’ capabilities in making tactical and strategic decisions in today’s data-driven economy and to work in multicultural settings, it added.

