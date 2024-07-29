KLIS operations help in pumping 2 tmc to Mid Manair

Hyderabad: Holding out hope for the parched landscape that was part of its vast command, the Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR) in Rajanna Sircilla district has finally received Godavari water. Two days of pumping operations, that were resumed at the Nandi Medaram (Nandi) Pump House and the Gayatri Pump House helped in lifting nearly two TMCs of water into Mid Manair in the last 48 hours.

About 15,600 cusecs of water was being discharged from Nandi Pump House with five of its seven pumping units in operation since Saturday night. The net inflow received at the Mid Manair was 11, 868 cusecs. The drop in the flow at the receiving end was attributed to evaporation and seepages.

The present storage at MMR touched 7.19 TMC as against its gross storage of 27.50 tmc. Around the same time last year, Mid Manair had a storage of 20.85 tmc as the project was filled up with advance planning to support irrigation for the Vanakalam crops under a string of reservoirs fed by it. The storage level in Mid Manair will be built up to the level of 15 tmc before giving water for further distribution feeding other reservoirs in the region.