| Know All About Ports And Roadways

Know all about ports and roadways

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:41 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: Aspirants need to have a grip on how the transportation facilities boost the economy of the country

These practice questions focusing on general studies will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

The natural sea port of India from where spices, tea, coffee, sugar and coconut oil are mostly exported is?

A. Kandla B. Chennai C. Vishakhapatnam D. Cochin

Ans: D

Which of the following ports in India is the chief exporter of jute?

A. Chennai B. Mumbai C. Kolkata D. Mormagoa

Ans: C

Which of the following ports in India handles the largest traffic of country?

A. Mumbai B. Chennai C. Kolkata D. Kandla

Ans: A

Which two of the following extreme locations are connected by the east-west corridor?

A. Mumbai and Nagpur B. Silcher and Porbandar C. Mumbai and Kolkata D. Nagpur and Siligudi

Ans: B

Construction and maintenance of national highways is looked after by?

A. City Corporation B. Public Works Department

C. State government D. Central government

Ans: D

Which of the following means of communication was recently done away with?

A. Telegraph B. Land telephone C. Internet D. Post

Ans: A

During the British rule, the roads were mostly built for the purpose of

A. Defence B. Tourism C. Economic development D. Administration

Ans: A

The roads linking State capitals, ports and industrial centres are called?

A. State highways

B. Inter-State highways

C. National highways

D. Corridor highways

Ans: C

The Karakoram highway connects which of the following two countries?

A. India-Nepal B. China-India C. China-Pakistan D. India-Bangladesh

Ans: C

What are necessary for the development of villages and agriculture?

A. Roadways B. Waterways C. Railways D. None of these

Ans: A

The longest national highway in India links

A. New Delhi and Kanyakumari B. Varanasi and Guwahati C. Mumbai and Srinagar D. Varanasi and Kanyakumari

Ans: D

The headquarters of Indian Railways is:

A. Mumbai B. Delhi C. Nagpur D. Trichy

Ans: A

The four- or six-lane highways crossing the country from east to west and north to south are called

A. National Corridor Project B. Golden Quadrilateral C. National Highways D. Expressways

Ans: A

Pipelines are used to carry

A. Coal B. Oil C. Wood D. None of these

Ans: B

Which is not a means of communication?

A. Telephone B. Books C. Table D. None of these

Ans: C

Which among the following is a major port?

A. Puducherry B. Chennai C. Cuddalore D. None of these

Ans: B

Grand Trunk Road goes from

A. Kolkata to Jaipur

B. Kolkata to Lahore

C. Kolkata to Peshawar

D. Kolkata to Mumbai

Ans: C

Gas transportation pipeline which passes through Kota in Rajasthan is?

A. Guwahati-Barauni-Allahabad-Kanpur

B. Barauni-Rajbandh-Haldia

C. Hazira-Vijaipur-Jagdishpur

D. Salaya-Viramgam-Mathura-Delhi

Ans: C

For more questions, visit the TS BC Study Circles Telegram group https://t.me/ Ukk7l_n7wJxmMjll.

To be continued…

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles