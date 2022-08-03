Know all about ports and roadways

Hyderabad: Aspirants need to have a grip on how the transportation facilities boost the economy of the country
These practice questions focusing on general studies will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.
The natural sea port of India from where spices, tea, coffee, sugar and coconut oil are mostly exported is?
A. Kandla B. Chennai C. Vishakhapatnam D. Cochin
Ans: D
Which of the following ports in India is the chief exporter of jute?
A. Chennai B. Mumbai C. Kolkata D. Mormagoa
Ans: C
Which of the following ports in India handles the largest traffic of country?
A. Mumbai B. Chennai C. Kolkata D. Kandla
Ans: A
Which two of the following extreme locations are connected by the east-west corridor?
A. Mumbai and Nagpur B. Silcher and Porbandar C. Mumbai and Kolkata D. Nagpur and Siligudi
Ans: B
Construction and maintenance of national highways is looked after by?
A. City Corporation B. Public Works Department
C. State government D. Central government
Ans: D
Which of the following means of communication was recently done away with?
A. Telegraph B. Land telephone C. Internet D. Post
Ans: A
During the British rule, the roads were mostly built for the purpose of
A. Defence B. Tourism C. Economic development D. Administration
Ans: A
The roads linking State capitals, ports and industrial centres are called?
A. State highways
B. Inter-State highways
C. National highways
D. Corridor highways
Ans: C
The Karakoram highway connects which of the following two countries?
A. India-Nepal B. China-India C. China-Pakistan D. India-Bangladesh
Ans: C
What are necessary for the development of villages and agriculture?
A. Roadways B. Waterways C. Railways D. None of these
Ans: A
The longest national highway in India links
A. New Delhi and Kanyakumari B. Varanasi and Guwahati C. Mumbai and Srinagar D. Varanasi and Kanyakumari
Ans: D
The headquarters of Indian Railways is:
A. Mumbai B. Delhi C. Nagpur D. Trichy
Ans: A
The four- or six-lane highways crossing the country from east to west and north to south are called
A. National Corridor Project B. Golden Quadrilateral C. National Highways D. Expressways
Ans: A
Pipelines are used to carry
A. Coal B. Oil C. Wood D. None of these
Ans: B
Which is not a means of communication?
A. Telephone B. Books C. Table D. None of these
Ans: C
Which among the following is a major port?
A. Puducherry B. Chennai C. Cuddalore D. None of these
Ans: B
Grand Trunk Road goes from
A. Kolkata to Jaipur
B. Kolkata to Lahore
C. Kolkata to Peshawar
D. Kolkata to Mumbai
Ans: C
Gas transportation pipeline which passes through Kota in Rajasthan is?
A. Guwahati-Barauni-Allahabad-Kanpur
B. Barauni-Rajbandh-Haldia
C. Hazira-Vijaipur-Jagdishpur
D. Salaya-Viramgam-Mathura-Delhi
Ans: C
By K Aloke Kumar
Director,
Telangana State BC Study Circles