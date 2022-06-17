Know how to protect your balcony from rains

Hyderabad: During monsoons, most of us do reserve the balcony to sit out there and enjoy the blessings showered by rain gods, watch the floating nimbus clouds and lose ourselves in the pitter-patter. And who doesn’t love to have the hot piping chai and coffee there?

But, rains also come with issues of their own for balconies, and here are a few handy tips to keep in mind to protect your balcony. Maintaining the balcony in a dry state during monsoon is not an easy task as it is directly exposed to the elements of nature.

When the skies open up, the balconies are lashed by the rain and everything kept there, right from furniture to sit back and relax, to decor items placed to deck up the place, are drenched thoroughly. If you’ve been smart about it, you would have had a head start getting your outdoor ‘room’ ready for the rains.

Glass Screens

These look fashionable, keep the rain and rough winds out and are transparent as well. So you will be able to soak in outdoor views without having to get wet! The glass screens will bring in natural light, and your balcony won’t feel cramped.

Blinds

Blinds offer a sustainable option to keep the rainwater off your balcony. Always opt for blinds that have a weatherproof coating which makes them withstand both sun and rain, and are a durable option for the monsoon to save your balcony from the unnecessary mess.

Outdoor blinds can be in the form of transparent polyvinyl chloride, or rain curtains/ rain screens. These screens come with several advantages — mainly they are good to keep your balcony free from pests and insects, which are common problems during monsoon season.

Rain Curtains

You can search for rain curtains in the market which can save your balcony from rough downpours, keeping the balcony dry throughout the rain season and they are available in various colours and prints too. Outdoor blinds are a great alternative and they can protect you from the sun in summers as well.