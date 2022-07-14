Know prominent details about wildlife, tribals and highways of Telangana

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Telangana will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

Match the following.

Wildlife sanctuary Area (sq km)

1. Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary A. 136.02

2. Pocharam Bird Sanctuary B. 20.00

3. Pranahita Wildlife Sanctuary C. 129.84

4. Manjira Wildlife Sanctuary D. 860.20

Codes:

a. 1-C, 2-B, 3-A, 4- D

b. 1-D, 2-C, 3-A, 4- B

c. 1-B, 2-A, 3-C, 4- D

d. 1-A, 2-D, 3-C, 4- B

Ans: b

Explanation:

• Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary is located in Mahabubabad district with an area of 860.20 sq kms.

• Pocharam Bird Sanctuary is located in Medak & Sangareddy districts spanning over 129.84 sq kms.

• Pranahita Wildlife Sanctuary is located in Mancherial district covering an area of 136.02 sq kms.

• Manjira Wildlife Sanctuary is a wildlife sanctuary and a reservoir located in Sangareddy district with an area of 20 sq kms.

1. When was the Wildlife (Protection) Act introduced at at national level?

a) 1972 b) 1971 c) 1973 d) 1976

Ans: a

Explanation: The Wildlife (Protection) Act was introduced at national level in 1972. It is an act enacted by the Parliament of India for the protection of plant and animal species.

2. Which of these is correct about tribal products?

a. Soya processing unit – Utnoor (Adilabad)

b. Tamarind processing unit – Kondanagula, Nagarkurnool

c. Turmeric processing unit – Eturnagaram (Mulugu)

d. Honey purification centre – Kamareddy

e. All of the above

Ans: e

Explanation: The products from tribals are:

• Soya processing unit – Utnoor (Adilabad)

• Tamarind processing unit – Kondanagula, Nagarkurnool

• Turmeric processing unit – Eturnagaram (Mulugu)

• Gum purification centre – Mulugu.

• Honey purification centre – Kamareddy

• Soaps making centre – Nirmal

3. Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary?

i. It is located in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

ii. The area is – 635.40 sq kms(1,57,010acres)

iii. It is announced by government as sanctuary in 1977

iv. The annual rainfall is 863.55 mm

Codes:

a) i, ii and iv only

b) ii, iii and iv only

c) i , ii, and iii only

d) i, ii, iii and iv

Ans: d

4. Where was Paleolithic era’s rock paintings found in Telangana?

a) Mallur

b) Ramappa

c) Pandavulagutta

d) None of the above

Ans: c

Explnation: The Paleolithic rock art paintings are found at Pandavulagutta of Regonda mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Pandavula Konda (Pandavulagutta) site was first discovered in the year 1990. The major attraction here is rock climbing. These cave paintings offer a rare glimpse into the prehistoric man’s rock art identified on walls and ceilings of caves, rock shelters and isolated boulders.

5. Which of these projects is built with syphon system in Telangana?

a) Koil Sagar

b) Sarala Sagar

c) Jurala

d) None of the above

Ans: b

Explnation: Sarala Sagar, located in Wanaparthy district, is the second biggest dam in Asia with syphon technology. It is the oldest project in India after Independence. Raja of Wanaparthy – Raja Rameshwara Rao founded the Sarala Sagar project that has incorporated syphon technology from California, United States. The project was inaugurated by the military former Governor of Hyderabad General JN Chowdary in 1949. Presently, the project is irrigating a vast area of 4,182 acres of agricultural land in the Wanaparthy district.

6. Through which district the National Highway (NH) – 65 goes in Telangana?

a) Suryapet

b) Kamareddy

c) Jogulamba Gadwal

d) Nirmal

Ans: a

Explanation: The National Highway-65 goes through Suryapet district in Telangana. The length of the NH-65 in the Telangana is 291.74 kms. It passes from Karnataka border to Andhra Pradesh border through Zaheerabad-Hyderabad-Suryapet.

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles.