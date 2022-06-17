Know Telangana’s geography well for recruitment exams

Hyderabad: This article will help you deal with questions related to Telangana State in the upcoming government recruitment exams. Here are a few sample questions on Telangana Geography that you can practice.
1. Vemulawada, famous as “Dhakshina kaasi” is located in which district ?
a) Warangal
b) Hanumakonda
c) Rajanna – Sircilla
d) Karimnagar
Ans: c
2. Which of these places is famous for scroll paintings?
a. Pembarthi
b. Cheryala
c. Chandur
d. Karimnagar
Ans: b
3. Who built the Bhuvanagiri fort?
a) Kakatiya Prathaparudra
b) Chalukya Thribhuvanamalla Vikramadithya
c) Asaf Jahi Nizam Ali khan
d) None of the above
Ans: b
4. Erstwhile Musi river is also called as…………?
a) Manchinadi
b) Muchukunda
c) Musikumda
d) None of the above
Ans: b
5. Where was aleolithic era’s rock paintings founded in Telangana ?
a) Mallur
b) Ramappa
c) Pandavulagutta
d) None of the above
Ans: c
6. According to AP Reorganisation Act, how many mandals transferred from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh?
a) 15 Mandals
b) 5 Mandals
c) 7 Mandals
d) 20 Mandals
Ans: c
7. Where is Jail Museum located in Telangana?
a) Sangareddy
b) Nizamabad
c) Rangareddy
d) Vikarabad
Ans: a
8. Where is Jharasangam located in Telangana?
a) Yellareddy
b) Narayanakhed
c) Sangareddy
d) Zaheerabad
Ans: d
9. Jella Cheruvu is also known as?
a) Chinna Tirupathi
b) Second Annavaram
c) Shaktipeetam
d) None of the above
Ans: a
10. Where was textile park started in Rajanna Sircilla district?
a) Sircilla town b) Baddenapally
c) a and b d) None of the above
Ans: c
To be continued…
