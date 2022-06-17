| Know Telanganas Geography Well For Recruitment Exams

Know Telangana’s geography well for recruitment exams

Hyderabad: This article will help you deal with questions related to Telangana State in the upcoming government recruitment exams. Here are a few sample questions on Telangana Geography that you can practice.

1. Vemulawada, famous as “Dhakshina kaasi” is located in which district ?

a) Warangal

b) Hanumakonda

c) Rajanna – Sircilla

d) Karimnagar

Ans: c

2. Which of these places is famous for scroll paintings?

a. Pembarthi

b. Cheryala

c. Chandur

d. Karimnagar

Ans: b

3. Who built the Bhuvanagiri fort?

a) Kakatiya Prathaparudra

b) Chalukya Thribhuvanamalla Vikramadithya

c) Asaf Jahi Nizam Ali khan

d) None of the above

Ans: b

4. Erstwhile Musi river is also called as…………?

a) Manchinadi

b) Muchukunda

c) Musikumda

d) None of the above

Ans: b

5. Where was aleolithic era’s rock paintings founded in Telangana ?

a) Mallur

b) Ramappa

c) Pandavulagutta

d) None of the above

Ans: c

6. According to AP Reorganisation Act, how many mandals transferred from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh?

a) 15 Mandals

b) 5 Mandals

c) 7 Mandals

d) 20 Mandals

Ans: c

7. Where is Jail Museum located in Telangana?

a) Sangareddy

b) Nizamabad

c) Rangareddy

d) Vikarabad

Ans: a

8. Where is Jharasangam located in Telangana?

a) Yellareddy

b) Narayanakhed

c) Sangareddy

d) Zaheerabad

Ans: d

9. Jella Cheruvu is also known as?

a) Chinna Tirupathi

b) Second Annavaram

c) Shaktipeetam

d) None of the above

Ans: a

10. Where was textile park started in Rajanna Sircilla district?

a) Sircilla town b) Baddenapally

c) a and b d) None of the above

Ans: c

To be continued…

