KNRUHS announces special ‘Stray Vacancy Phase’ for MBBS admissions

In stray vacancy phase of counselling that was conducted on September 27, a total of 79 allotted candidates out of 195 allotments that were made, did not join.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Wednesday notified to conduct a special ‘Stray Vacancy Phase’ of web-based counseling for admission into vacant MBBS seats under management quota for 2023-24 in affiliated private medical colleges and Neelima Institute of Medical Sciences affiliated to Anurag University.

“Supreme Court has accorded permission for conduct of a Special Stray Vacancy phase to fill up large number of vacant seats in the country as a special one-time measure. The Special Stray Vacancy phase has to be completed before November 15, 2023 including reporting time,” the KNRUHS notification said.

All the eligible candidates of provisional final merit list for management quota on KNRUHS website subject to above conditions can exercise web options for admission into MBBS seats from 6 pm on November 11 to 6 pm on November 12 through website https://tspvtmedadm.tsche.in/.