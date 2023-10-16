Telangana: KNRUHS issues MDS stray vacancy web-counselling notification

Eligible candidates whose names are in the consolidated provisional final merit list on KNRUHS website can exercise web options for admission into MDS courses from 6 pm on Monday to 4 pm on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:11 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Monday stray vacancy phase of web- based counselling for allotment of vacant MDS (Masters in Dental Science) seats after mop up phase of counselling under Competent Authority Quota for 2023-24 in affiliated Government, Private Dental colleges in Telangana.

Eligible candidates whose names are in the consolidated provisional final merit list on KNRUHS website can exercise web options for admission into MDS courses from 6 pm on Monday to 4 pm on Tuesday through https://tsmds.tsche.in

Candidates whose names are notified in the consolidated provisional final merit list of MDS admissions on the KNRUHS website are eligible to exercise web – options online from computer with internet connection. Any candidate who is admitted into MDS course in any dental college is advised not to exercise web options as it amounts to seat blocking, the notification said.