KNRUHS issues counseling notification for admissions into B.Sc allied health sciences

Candidates can register on-line and upload scanned certificates from 8 am on November 8 to 6 pm on November 12 on the website

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:38 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Candidates can register on-line and upload scanned certificates from 8 am on November 8 to 6 pm on November 12 on the website

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Tuesday issued a notification for online registration to determine state merit position for web based counseling for admission into competent authority quota seats in B.Sc allied health sciences courses including Physiotherapy, Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) and Nursing in affiliated colleges.

Candidates can register on-line and upload scanned certificates from 8 am on November 8 to 6 pm on November 12 on the website https://tsparamed.tsche.in

Consolidated provisional final merit list will be notified after scrutiny of all certificates uploaded at the time of online registration. Total number of vacant seats available under competent authority quota will be notified on website before exercising web options for next phase of counseling. Candidates were informed that there is no qualifying cutoff score of TS-EAMCET- 2023.