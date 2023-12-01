Don’t hold private practice between 9 am-4 pm, doctors told

KNRUHS directed faculty in private and government teaching hospitals not to hold private practice during institutional working hours

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has directed faculty (doctors) in private and government teaching hospitals not to hold private practice during institutional working hours between 9 am and 4 pm.

A KNRUHS on Friday issued a notice to the principals of private and government medical and dental colleges in Telangana said, “the National Medical Commission (NMC) has advised the heads of the medical colleges to instruct their respective teaching faculty to not to practice during their institutional hours.”

On its part, the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMSC) issued a similar notice on November 16 to the principals of private and government medical colleges, instructing them that faculty members should avoid private practice during institutional hours.

“The Medical Council is bringing to the notice of all the Medical Colleges (both private and government) and cautions staff working under their control. They may be warned that if any faculty doctor is found practicing during their working hours it is deemed to violating of code of medical ethics and their registration numbers will be removed from the medical registry of TSMC, Hyderabad,” the notice said.