KNRUHS notifies second phase of counselling for vacant seats in Ayush courses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Friday notified to the second phase of web-based counselling for Competent Authority Quota (CQ) for vacant seats in BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and BNYS courses after first phase of counselling for 2022-23 in Government and affiliated Private AYUSH Colleges in Telangana.

All the eligible candidates whose names are notified in the provisional final merit list can exercise web options for admission into BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and BNYS courses from 8 am on January 16 to 6 pm on January 17 through website https://tsbahnu.tsche.in.

Candidates who have secured admission in the previous phase of counselling and joined the course and continuing in the course, who wish to slide to other college / course also can exercise their option.

The details of vacant seats available (seat matrix) are notified on website http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in (https://tsbahnu.tsche.in). For details: https://www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in/