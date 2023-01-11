Special counselling for admission into vacant PG medical seats on Jan 14: KNRUHS

Eligible candidates can apply for the online web counselling for stray vacancy round on the KNRUHS website from 5 pm on January 11 to 3 pm on January 12.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:07 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Wednesday said that it will conduct a special stray vacancy round of counselling for admission into vacant Post Graduate (PG) medical seats (all India quota) in affiliated government, private, minority medical colleges and NIMS on January 14.

