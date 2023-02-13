KNRUHS notifies web-options for AYUSH stray vacancy phase counselling

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:57 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana on Monday has issued notification to exercise web-options from eligible candidates for stray vacancy phase of counselling for admission into BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and BNYS courses under competent authority quota for academic year 2022-23 in affiliated government and private AYUSH colleges.

Candidates whose names are notified as eligible candidates in the provisional final merit list course wise for 2022-23 on the KNRUHS website are eligible to exercise web-options.

All eligible candidates can exercise web options for admission into AYUSH courses from 4 pm on Monday to 3 pm on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 on the website https://tsbahnu.tsche.in.

Candidates who have secured admission in the previous phases of counseling and joined the course and continuing in the course, who wish to slide to other college / course also can exercise their options.

Candidates who have not joined the course after allotment in the previous phases or discontinued the course after the previous phases of counseling are not eligible to exercise the web options for that course.

The details of vacant seats available (seat matrix) for admission into BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and BNYS courses are notified on website http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in and https://tsbahnu.tsche.in.