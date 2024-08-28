Kodangal farmers protest against acquiring farm lands for pharma companies

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 August 2024, 12:08 PM

Vikarabad: Farmers from Kodangal, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy‘s constituency, who are opposing the State government’s move to acquire their lands and allocate them to pharmaceutical companies, on Wednesday staged a protest against the move of the government. The farmers declared that they would rather die than give up their lands.

Tension prevailed during the protest in front of the Dudyala MRO office after a woman farmer from Polepally village, Turpu Rajamma, holding a bottle of pesticide, threatened to take her life if her land was taken away. “I will die, but I will not give up my land,” she declared.

Alerted by the situation, other farmers quickly intervened and snatched the pesticide bottle from her. The group then continued to protest, reiterating their stance that they would rather die than surrender their lands for the project.

About 3,000 acres of agricultural land in the villages of Hakimpet, Polepalli, and Lakacharla in Dudyal mandal are at risk of being taken from them for the proposed pharma city.