Kolagatla elected as Deputy Speaker of AP Assembly

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:31 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Amaravati: Kolagatla Veerabhadraswamy, MLA representing Vizianagaram Assembly constituency, was on Monday elected the Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy escorted Veerabhadraswamy who was elected twice to the Assembly and also twice to the Legislative Council, to the Speaker’s podium.