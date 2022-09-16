Andhra Pradesh: Vizag to function as executive capital from next year

Amaravati: There is no change in the government policy to have three capitals for Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam will function as executive capital from next academic year, according to Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, he said that the government had no intention of spending lakhs of crores of rupees in the name of new capital and Visakhapatnam would be developed with less cost.

On the allegations of land grabbing in Visakhapatnam, he challenged the opposition Telugu Desam Party to produce proof and noted that not a cent of private land was taken for the proposed executive capital in the port-cum-steel city. “Are the land deals in Amaravati and Vizag the same? Chandrababu should be held responsible for whatever happens during the farmers’ padayatra,

he stated.

The minister also declared that it was the government policy to set up a judicial capital in Kurnool and there was no going back on it. He wondered why the BJP leaders who called for setting up a high court in Kurnool in its Rayalaseema Declaration, were now moving in the padayatra. The bill to make Vizag as executive capital would soon be introduced in the Assembly, he revealed.