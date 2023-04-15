Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad engage in spicy biryani banter

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:13 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: The Kolkata Knight Riders’ official Twitter handle has served up a delectable tweet to their opponents, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, ahead of their match on Friday.

The tweet read, “Hey, @SunRisers admin! Let’s share our love for biryanis and have a great game tonight! P.S. Just like you love Allu in your films, we love Alu in our biryani(sic).”

The tweet was met with a quick and spicy response from Hyderabadis, who were not shy in expressing their opinion on Kolkata’s choice of biryani ingredients. “Aloo in Biryani is so overrated,” they quipped, “try spicy pakka Hyderabadi biryani instead.” And so, the banter between the two teams began.

And their reference to “Allu” (popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun) in the context of Hyderabad’s film industry shows that they have done their homework on their opponents.

Hey, @SunRisers admin! Let's share our love for biryanis and have a great game tonight! 🙌 P.S. Just like you love 𝘼𝙡𝙡𝙪 in your films, we love 𝘼𝙡𝙪 in our biryani 😉 pic.twitter.com/jOKa09ly03 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 14, 2023

But when it came to the match, it was Sunrisers Hyderabad who emerged victorious, defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs. However, the battle of the biryanis is far from over. Who knows, perhaps the next time these two teams face off, we’ll see a taste-test challenge on the sidelines!