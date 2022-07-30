Komatireddy Rajgopal to tour Munugode constituency for next one week

Nalgonda: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has reportedly planned to extensively tour his Assembly constituency for a week before resigning to the Congress and his MLA post. Rajagopal Reddy had already met his followers and took their opinions.

According to the sources, several local bodies elected representatives of the Congress party have expressed their desire to follow their leader. Vice-Chairman of Chandur municipality has also reportedly decided to switch over her loyalty to the BJP.

It is said that the MLA has also finalised a schedule to hold meetings with the leaders of different castes to get their support and focus on the dissident TRS leaders, who are aspiring for the ticket from the TRS, to attract them towards the BJP. He is also of the opinion that the projection of TRS leader Karnati Vijaykumar Reddy, who did not participate in the Telangana movement, as a candidate of TRS would improve his winning prospects in the bypoll if he resigns for the MLA post.