Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expresses unhappiness over Sudhakar joining Congress

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy strongly opposed the joining of Telangana Inti Party president Cheruku Sudhakar in the Congress and said it was a blunder committed by the TPCC leadership. “How can the party welcome a person, who worked relentlessly to defeat me? This is against party interests,” said K Venkat Reddy while speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi on Friday.

TPCC president Revanth Reddy had committed a big blunder. There was no information about Cheruku Sudhakar joining the party. All efforts were being made to set aside Congress leaders and welcome those from Telugu Desam into the party, he alleged. This issue would be taken up with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, he said adding all the conspiracies were being hatched to oust him from the party.

Meanwhile, after Munugode MLA K Rajgopal Reddy’s resignation, the State Congress suffered another jolt this week, with AICC Spokesperson Dasoju Sravan quitting the party, citing discrimination and feudalism by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy in the party.

Congress works for social justice but the TPCC president does not believe in the party ideologies. The TPCC president adopts feudalistic approach and BC leaders in the party were not given due and priority, he slammed.

He promotes five to six leaders in each constituency and pits them against each other. All this was done to derive personal and political mileage, charged Sravan at a press conference here.

“I had personally complained about Revanth Reddy anti-party decisions to Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders. Unfortunately, issues continue to persist as AICC Telangana incharge Manickam Tagore is hand in glove with Revanth Reddy,” said Sravan, who denied about reports of joining the BJP.