Komatireddy Venkat Reddy writes to Sonia over TPCC leadership

Hyderabad: Stating that there was lack of coordination in the State Congress, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy appealed to Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi to replace AICC Telangana incharge Manickam Tagore.

In a letter to the Congress Chief, the MP reportedly accused that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s followers in the party were abusing him personally. Due to AICC Telangana incharge Manickam Tagore’s way of functioning, Congress party was losing its identity in the State, he charged.

“With inexperienced leaders being given top positions, the party is losing its foothold in the State. I cannot share the stage with such inexperienced leaders” Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said in the letter.

There was no coordination and information about party programmes for senior leaders and decisions were taken being unilaterally, affecting their self-respect and party prospects, said Bhongir MP, who did not participate in the AICC meeting in New Delhi on Monday.

Meanwhile, TPCC president said marathon meeting was conducted by AICC leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi on internal differences, discipline among leaders and action plan for Munugode by-election with State Congress leaders.

Addressing media persons in New Delhi, he said the Bhongir MP could not attend the meeting due to prior commitments. Regarding the letter written by MP, he said senior AICC leaders would meet the MP personally and seek his views and address all the issues, if any.