Komatireddy’s comments draw flak from Congress leaders

The MP also predicted that Congress would have to join hands with the ruling BRS party to form the government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s remarks that there would be a hung Assembly after the elections and that the Congress may not win as many seats as expected evoked sharp criticism from within the Congress party.

The MP also predicted that Congress would have to join hands with the ruling BRS party to form the government and stated that no party would win more than 60 seats.

Rubbishing his remarks, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said all those predictions were personal views of the Bhongir MP and not Congress party observations.

“Congress is the only party in the State which will defeat the ruling the BRS and come to power,” Mahesh Kumar said in a video message here on Tuesday, reminding that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had made it clear that there would be no tie up with the BRS party in the State.

Condemning the Bhongir MP remarks, senior leader A Dayakar said such statements were creating confusion among the Congress party workers. “Congress will fight the elections alone and will come to power with clear majority” he said.