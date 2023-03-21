Strongly counter Opposition’s false propaganda: Talasani tells BRS cadre

BRS has planned extensive outreach activity to touch upon every home and take the good work done by the KCR govt to every household

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:06 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav called on the party cadre to strongly counter Opposition parties that were working with the sole aim of spreading false propaganda against the BRS government in Telangana.

The BRS has planned extensive outreach activity to touch upon every home and take the good work done by the K Chandrashekhar Rao government to every household.

Participating in the BRS Hyderabad district general body meeting held here on Tuesday, Srinivas Yadav said the Chandrashekhar Rao government had set a new benchmark and became a role model for others in the country in implementation of welfare and development programmes. The BRS will continue to strive for the well-being of people of Telangana, without any compromise, he said.

“Both BJP and Congress are misleading people of Telangana with their false propaganda which should be dispelled in all possible ways. Through our outreach programmes, we must take the good work done by the BRS government to every household through Athmeeya Sammelans and door-to-door campaigns over the next four months,” he said.

He advised the Opposition leaders to change their working style and strive to provide better facilities for people in their respective constituencies rather than making baseless allegations against the State government.

Hyderabad district in-charge Dasoju Sravan said the BJP was conspiring to disturb the Chandrashekhar Rao government by misusing the Central agencies as it cannot compete with Telangana in terms of development and welfare.

He said the union government was harassing BRS MLC K Kavitha out of sheer political vendetta. He suspected that the BJP had a role in TSPSC question paper leak as one of the accused Rajasekhar Reddy was a BJP activist.

He wanted the party cadre to stay cautious as the BJP would continue its false propaganda and conspiracies.

“The party cadre should work in full co-ordination with the sole aim to bring the BRS to power for third consecutive term. The party leadership will duly recognise the services of give due recognition and posts to those who work for it,” he said.

As new Secretariat and Telangana Martyrs Memorial are all set to be launched, the BRS planned a slew of activities over the next four months bringing in a festive atmosphere in Telangana.

A four-month calendar has been devised to take the party activities to reach out to all sections of the people in the State and develop contact with the people.

The BRS Hyderabad district general body meeting was chaired by Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, while GHMC Mayor G Vijayalakshmi, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders were present.