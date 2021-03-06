Koppula Eshwar flays anti-farmer policies of Centre  

Minister said while CM K Chandrashekhar Rao was taking steps for the welfare of the farming community, the Centre was creating confusion among the farmers through its policies

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Peddapalli: SC Development Minister Koppula Eshwar found fault with the Union government for adopting anti-farmer policies and trying to cause injustice to them through its new agricultural laws.

He said while Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was taking steps for the welfare of the farming community, the Centre was creating confusion among the farmers through its policies.

While inaugurating Rythu Vedika in Chandoli of Gollapalli mandal on Saturday, the Minister said the Telangana government was striving to make farmers from the State as a role model for the entire country. Telangana is the only State which developed 2,601 Rythu Vedikas by spending Rs 600 crore, he said and added that Rythu Vedikas would help the farmers to coordinate with agriculture officials to get details about cropping patterns besides ensuring minimum support price.

“Before 2014, paddy was cultivated in only 30 lakh acres across the State. However, it has been enhanced to 1.30 crore acres after formation of Telangana State. It could be achieved only because of various schemes introduced for the welfare of farmers during the last six years besides construction of irrigation projects including Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project,” he said.

Eshwar reminded that the State government had overcome the power supply problem within six months after formation of Telangana State where uninterrupted and quality power was being supplied to the agriculture sector. In order to provide security to the family members of the deceased farmers, the State government was providing Rythu Bima insurance at an annual expenditure of Rs 1,200 crore per year.

Despite the Covid pandemic, the Minister said the State government deposited Rs 15,000 crore into the bank accounts of farmers towards financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu. He stated that the Dharani portal was developed to protect ownership rights of farmers on their lands.

Informing that 54 Rythu Vedikas were constructed in the district, the Minister said an Agriculture extension officer would be available in every Rythu Vedika to clarify the problems of farmers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .