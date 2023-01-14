Korea’s iconic pizza brand GOPIZZA makes its debut in Hyderabad

GOPIZZA, known for its single-serve, oval shape, fire-baked pizza with quick serving speed and affordable price, aims to establish over 100 operational outlets across the country by the end of the year.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:31 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: With massive expansion plans for the Indian market, the famous Korean HQ Pizza brand GOPIZZA recently launched its first store in the city at Sarath City Mall, HITEC City.

GOPIZZA, known for its single-serve, oval shape, fire-baked pizza with quick serving speed and affordable price, aims to establish over 100 operational outlets across the country by the end of the year.

That started as an idea from founder Jae Won Lim’s food truck is now a favourite pizza brand with more than 200 stores in South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, India, and Hongkong.

GOPIZZA uses patented in-house technology – The GOVEN, an automatic pizza oven; the ‘GOBOT’, a cooperative robot; and the ‘AI Smart Topping Table’ to ensure timely, standardised quality and service to customers at all outlets.

Mahesh Reddy, CEO of GOPIZZA India, at the launch said, “We are thrilled to be bringing GOPIZZA to the vibrant city of Hyderabad. Our commitment to using only the freshest ingredients and bringing our unique blend of flavors at competitive pricing has made us one of the most loved pizza brands. We can’t wait for the people of Hyderabad to experience it for themselves.”

Talking about the company’s plans in Telangana, he further said that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are critical strategic growth markets for the firm.

“We are looking at opening 50 new outlets in both states in the next two years,” he added.