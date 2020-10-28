Korutla girl secures 2nd rank in TS B.Ed entrance

Shivani, who is studying B.Sc final year in Arunodaya Degree College, has already got a software job in Infosys during the recent campus interviews

Jagtial: Korutla girl Vemula Shivani secured State second rank in B.Ed entrance results announced on Wednesday. She secured the rank in mathematic stream.

Shivani, who is studying B.Sc final year in Arunodaya Degree College, has already got a software job in Infosys during the recent campus interviews.

After completing schooling in Siddartha High School, she studied intermediate in PRBM Junior College in Kortla.

Shivani is undergoing online training at Infosys, and would be inducted into the company as full time employee after completion of two years training. Though she got a job in Infosys, she is interested in teaching profession.

Scoring high marks has been a habit for Shivani right from her childhood, and she has been influenced by her father Harinath, who works as English teacher in Zilla Parishad High School, Satharam of Mallaram mandal.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Shivani expressed happiness over getting State rank in B.Ed entrance. “Only I will benefit if I join Infosys. There is no scope to help others. I will be able to help others if I join the teaching profession”, she said.

