Kothagudem: Bhadradri Brahmotsavam to be held from March 22

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

File Photo

Kothagudem: The Vaidika Committee of Sri Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district has announced the schedule of Brahmotsavam and Sri Rama Navami celebrations at the temple.

The Brahmotsavam celebrations are scheduled to begin on March 22 coinciding with Telugu New Year day, Ugadi and conclude on April 5. Sri Rama Navami and the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Seetha would be celebrated on March 30.

It would be followed by ‘Pushkara Samrajya Pattabhishekam’ on March 31. In view of the Brahmotsavam Nitya Kalyanam would not be performed from March 3 to April 5.

Similarly, from March 26 to April 5 there would be no Darbar seva and Pavalimpu seva till April 11.