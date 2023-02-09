CM KCR condoles demise of litterateur, spiritualist Nrusimharama Sharma

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:09 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed grief on the demise of noted litterateur and spiritualist Ashtavadhani Ashtakala Nrusimharama Sharma (80). He said as spiritual litterateur, the services rendered by Nrusimharama Sharma were irreplaceable.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that Sharma’s spiritual literary works have brought laurels to Siddipet region. He remembered his association with the noted literary person on this occasion. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.