Monday, Jul 8, 2024
Home | Bhadradri Kothagudem | Kothagudem Body Of Youth Washed Away In Godavari Found

Kothagudem: Body of youth washed away in Godavari found

The body was found floating in the river on the outskirts of Burgampad, located on the banks of the river.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 8 July 2024, 12:01 PM
Kothagudem: Body of youth washed away in Godavari found

Kothagudem: The body of a youth from Hyderabad who was washed away in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in the district on Sunday was found on Monday.

The body was found floating in the river on the outskirts of Burgampad, located on the banks of the river. Upon receiving information from the locals, the police retrieved and shifted the body to the Government Area Hospital at Bhadrachalam for post-mortem.

Also Read

According to the police, five youths from Hyderabad came to Bhadrachalam to offer prayers at Bhadradri Temple. They went to take a bath in the river and the youth Harish (28) of Amberpet in Hyderabad was washed away as he could not gauge the depth of the waters.

Related News

Latest News