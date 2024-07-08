Kothagudem: Body of youth washed away in Godavari found

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 July 2024, 12:01 PM

Kothagudem: The body of a youth from Hyderabad who was washed away in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in the district on Sunday was found on Monday.

The body was found floating in the river on the outskirts of Burgampad, located on the banks of the river. Upon receiving information from the locals, the police retrieved and shifted the body to the Government Area Hospital at Bhadrachalam for post-mortem.

According to the police, five youths from Hyderabad came to Bhadrachalam to offer prayers at Bhadradri Temple. They went to take a bath in the river and the youth Harish (28) of Amberpet in Hyderabad was washed away as he could not gauge the depth of the waters.