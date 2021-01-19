Kothagudem Collector issues show-cause notice to principal for violating guidelines

By | Published: 9:46 pm

Kothagudem: District Collector MV Reddy has directed the (TSWREIS) regional coordinator to issue a show-cause notice to the principal of Social Welfare Residential Junior College at Paloncha in the district for allegedly violating guidelines related to reopening of colleges.

Even as the State government decided to reopen educational institutions from February 1 onwards, the principal allegedly allowed students to arrive and stay in the hostel much earlier and also failed to look after them in a proper manner.

The Collector, who made a surprise visit to the college on Tuesday, found as many as 84 students at the hostel and also found that the students were not offered lunch even after the lunch hour was over.

He expressed his ire at the principal, Venkateswarlu, for acting against the government guidelines and for failing to ensure tidiness at the hostel and the college. He sought to know why the principal let the students come to the hostel without making proper arrangements.

Reddy said he would write a letter to the Secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) regarding the negligent attitude of the principal.

He later inspected Government Hospital at Paloncha, reviewed the covid-19 vaccination programme and interacted with the people. He told the health officials to issue show-cause notice to the vaccination programme officer Sukrutha for allegedly failing to administer the vaccine to all the persons selected for vaccination on the day.

