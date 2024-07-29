Kothagudem: Not wanting to be burden on children, elderly couple commits suicide

The deceased, K Ramachandraiah (75) and his wife Sarojanamma (69) had three sons and a daughter and they distributed their property among their children.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 July 2024, 08:58 PM

Ramachandraiah and Sarojanamma.

Kothagudem: In a tragic incident, an elderly couple has allegedly died by suicide at Pagideru village of Manugur mandal in the district. The incident took place on Sunday evening.

The deceased, K Ramachandraiah (75) and his wife Sarojanamma (69) had three sons and a daughter and they distributed their property among their children.

The sons live in Gollakotturu village of the same mandal. The woman, who was diabetic, used to stay at the houses of each of her sons for some days.

A few days ago, Ramachandraiah brought his wife to their house at ST Colony in the village. According to locals they were said to have confessed with their neighbours that they would end their lives as they do not want to be a burden for their sons.

The couple who went out of the house on Sunday evening did not return. The villagers and family members searched and found their footwear and other items at an agricultural well in the village.

While Sarojnamma’s dead body was found in the well, swimmers could not find Ramachandraiah’s body until night hours on Sunday.

The search for his body continued on Monday and the locals found the body hanging from a tree on the outskirts of the village.

As Ramchandraiah knew swimming he did not jump into the well instead hanged himself to death, the locals said.

Police booked a case based on the complaint of the family members and launched an investigation into the incident.