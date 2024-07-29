| Telangana Distressed Over Not Being Selected To Indian Army Youngster Dies By Suicide

Telangana: Distressed over not being selected to Indian Army, youngster dies by suicide

25-year-old Thirupathi, wanted to become a soldier failing which he has taken this unforeseen step.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 03:45 PM

Deceased, Thirupathi

Mancherial: A 25-year-old died by suicide after being depressed being not selected for a job with Indian army in Luxettipet on Monday.

Luxettipet Sub-Inspector P Satish said that Gadaveni Thirupathi from Ramnagar in the town resorted to commit suicide by hanging to ceiling fan by locking his bedroom from inside on Sunday night.

Thirupathi was a centring worker. His brother was already selected for the Indian Army. Drawing inspiration from his brother, he wanted to become a soldier.

He attempted the physical efficiency test twice, but could not qualify it. He was moody and ended his life even as his parents advised him not to be worried about the job.

Komaraiah, father of Thirupathi, lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered.