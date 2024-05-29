Kothagudem: Left wing student unions demand fee regulation in private and corporate institutions

The leaders stressed on the need of bringing a fee regulation law in the State in private corporate educational institutions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 07:55 PM

Kothagudem: Left wing student unions have demanded that the State government take measures to regulate fees collection in private corporate educational institutions.

The leaders B Veerabhadram and Baiya Abhimanyu of SFI, Kampati Pridhvi and Ganesh of PDSU, A Prashanth of TPF besides others submitted a memorandum to the district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala in connection with their demand.

Speaking to the media later, the leaders stressed on the need of bringing a fee regulation law in the State in private corporate educational institutions. They complained that the private institutions have been collecting exorbitant fees ignoring the Right to Education (RTE) Act-2009.

The institutions have been increasing the fees by 15 to 30 percent every year imposing financial burden on the parents of poor students. As per the RTE Act, 25 percent admissions in private and corporate educational institutions should be given free of cost to poor students, but it was not being followed. A fee concession to the children of journalists should be given, they said.